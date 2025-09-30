Image Image Credit Prince Williams / Contributor via Getty Images and Gilbert Flores / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Young Thug attends a 2025 Back-to-School Event and Gunna at the 2025 MTV VMAs Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Young Thug says even though he and Gunna still “love each other to death,” reconciliation simply isn’t on the table. During Monday’s (Sept. 29) episode of the “It’s Up There Podcast,” Thugger explained why he could never see his “Hot” collaborator the same “no matter what.”

“We can go get a trillion dollars together,” he said. “I’m still not gonna be able to look at you the way I looked at you before we went to jail … I love you to death. I know you love me. We love each other to death, and then we [are] just going our own ways.”

The So Much Fun rapper went on to explain why there’s “no sense” in Gunna trying to be cool with him again, mostly because “it’s gon’ be weird.” He said, “We gon’ be around each other, we gon’ try to be cool, the dap-up gon’ be different. Everything just gon’ be different ‘cause I already look at it like a different situation.” See the full clip below.

Young Thug has opened up about feeling betrayed by Gunna countless times, both behind bars and since coming home last year. In 2022, the “fukumean” hitmaker took an Alford plea deal, which meant admitting that YSL is a gang. For better or worse, the two haven’t spoken since Thugger was released in October 2024.

Despite people assuming he’s “bitter” about how things ended, Young Thug insisted that’s not the case. “I’ma be sitting around you and I’ma just cry. I’ma feel a certain type of way sitting around you because I know how I felt about you,” he explained. “I know what I did with you and for you. You know all the times we shared. We done cried together before.”

Last Friday (Sept. 26), Young Thug released his first album since coming home, titled UY SCUTI. On "Dreams Rarely Do Come True," he took a jab at Gunna: “We was talkin' 'bout somethin' serious and it just made me sad / Why would I cry over a b**ch, I gave to Gunna police-a**?”