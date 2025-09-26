Image Image Credit Erika Goldring / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Young Thug performs during 2021 Lollapalooza at Grant Park Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways:

UY SCUTI marks Young Thug’s return with a bold mix of courtroom audio, emotional features, and lyrical tension.

The project features Cardi B, Travis Scott, 21 Savage, and a surprise reunion with YFN Lucci.

Thug addresses past tensions, including disses aimed at Gunna and a missing Rod Wave verse.

UY SCUTI, Young Thug’s first album since last year’s prison release, has finally arrived. Released on Friday (Sept. 26) at midnight, the project stretches across 20 songs and delivers some of his most compelling work in years.

Appropriately, it begins with audio of one of the prosecutors from his RICO case, grounding the record in the very circumstances that nearly ended his career. However, the song “Ninja,” for better or worse, doesn’t sustain that gravity. In its latter half, which went viral almost immediately, Thugger raps, “I'm callin' my opps n**ger / They better not play with me, n**ger.”

From there, the project segues into the Ken Carson-assisted “Yuck,” first previewed at Summer Smash in June, and “On The News” with Cardi B. Originally, Young Thug was slated to drop on the same day as the Bronx rapper’s AM I THE DRAMA?, so perhaps one of the tradeoffs of UY SCUTI coming a week later was this monster of a collaboration.

“But how the f**k you laughin' when I heard you gettin' beat on? / Gotta pay a n**ga way every trip y'all be on,” Cardi takes a shot at a certain someone. Other features on the LP include familiar faces like Future (“Money On Money”), Travis Scott (“Pipe Down”), and 21 Savage (“Walk Down”). Lil Baby also makes an appearance on “Pardon My Back,” which is interesting considering Thug implied that Wham wasn’t picking up his calls on “Miss My Dogs” earlier this month.

On the more unexpected side, Thug and YFN Lucci momentarily set their differences aside for “Whaddup Jesus.” What’s left of YSL Records comes together for “Revenge,” and the project sprinkles in even more collaborations across its expansive tracklist.

Mariah the Scientist, Young Thug’s longtime partner, is the only artist featured more than once across UY SCUTI. On "Dreams Rarely Do Come True," her honey-hued vocals carry the song's first half. On the second, Young Thug revisits his leaked jail calls and once again disses Gunna: “We was talkin' 'bout somethin' serious and it just made me sad / Why would I cry over a b**ch, I gave to Gunna police a**?”

Although it’s uncertain whether Young Thug is going to tour afterward, fans can expect at least one update to UY SCUTI. The “Digits” hitmaker confirmed via X (formerly Twitter) that Rod Wave’s verse was mistakenly left off the album by his team. “Doin’ some firing in the a.m. and the song will be fixed tomorrow,” Thugger tweeted. Regardless, the project is an impressive comeback for him.