Key Takeaways:

Young Thug teased unreleased tracks and fan-favorite snippets for the forthcoming deluxe edition of UY SCUTI.

He announced a 2026 tour and revealed that Quavo will be one of the artists joining him on the road.

The deluxe rollout and tour mark a major next step in Thugger’s return to music following his recent legal battles.

Young Thug’s rollout for his new album, UY SCUTI, is going to be a months-long endeavor. The Atlanta rapper revealed he will be dropping a deluxe edition of his recently released fourth studio album and plans to bring Quavo on tour to promote the project in 2026.

Thugger appeared on popular streamer Adin Ross’ livestream on late Tuesday (Sept. 30) evening and shared intel during their conversation. “I’m going on tour to begin the next year,” he told Ross. “I’ma take a few people.”

When pressed for a “sneak peek,” the “Money On Money” rapper said Quavo was on board. “That’s one person that’s going on it. It’s a lot more top tier s**t,” he added. “That’s one person that’s going with me, The boy Quavo-ski!”

Quavo appears on "Spider or Jeffery" from Young Thug’s new album. The project’s extensive list of guests from the Hip Hop world leaves plenty of potential tour guests, including Sexyy Red, T.I., 21 Savage and YFN Lucci, among others.

However, don’t bank on Mariah the Scientist — who makes a couple of appearances on the album — to be on the bill. Thugger recently revealed he and the singer have broken up. Many fans have speculated that the split could be linked to one of the So Much Fun creator’s leaked phone calls from his time in jail. In an infamous call, he’s heard saying he cheated on Mariah.

In the same interview with Ross, Young Thug announced that a deluxe version of UY SCUTI is also on the way. “I'm finna drop some. I'm actually gonna put them up in like the next day or two," he said when asked if he planned to share any unreleased tracks. "Deluxe… I'm gonna put out a lot of old songs that the people always wanted. S**t that I already have leaked, put on the internet, like snippets. Put a lot of the songs out with snippets and s**t [as] a part of this album."