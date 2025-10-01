Image Image Credit Allen Berezovsky / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Young Thug and Mariah the Scientist attend a basketball game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Golden State Warriors at Crypto.com Arena Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways:

Young Thug confirmed on Adin Ross’ livestream that Mariah the Scientist ended their relationship.

A leaked jail call revealed Thug admitted to cheating the day before his 2022 arrest.

Mariah the Scientist’s music is still featured on Thug’s latest album, showing their creative ties possibly remain.

Mariah the Scientist and Young Thug are no longer together, he revealed on Tuesday (Sept. 30). Appearing on Adin Ross’ Kick stream, the Atlanta rapper revealed that they went their separate ways just a few years after they began dating in 2021.

“I got broke up with,” Thugger said, indicating it was the “Burning Blue” singer who ended things. The So Much Fun artist later suggested he might not be fully over her: “I still got a girl. She probably don’t got a boyfriend, but I got a girlfriend.”

Although Thug stopped short of explaining why their breakup happened, it didn’t take long for fans to jump to their own conclusions. For example, in September, a leaked jail call surfaced in which he confessed to cheating on Mariah the day before his May 2022 YSL RICO arrest.

“One of my little h**s — one of my little girls — she posting stuff on the internet at my condo from a long time ago,” Thug explained in the leaked call. “It was the day before I got locked up, man.” He also admitted to having sex with a correctional officer while behind bars: “I’m in this b**ch still f**king.” Thugger went on to joke that the C.O.s “give up the boxer quicker than a FedEx worker.”

After the calls surfaced, Thug took to X to publicly apologize. “My baby, I was wrong and I’m sorry for what I put [you] through,” he tweeted. “[You] deserved better from me. Thank you for everything, and I will do anything to make this work. [You] showed me what love is, and I hope I haven’t lost [you] forever.”

The “Digits” hitmaker then pleaded with his fans to “give her peace.” Mariah, notably, appears on two tracks from Thug’s new album, UY SCUTI: “Invest Into You” and “Dreams Rarely Do Come True.” Speaking of the LP, he also told Ross that a deluxe edition was coming soon.

“I’ma put out a lot of old songs that the people always wanted, like s**t that I already had leaked,” he said. “I’ll probably do it tomorrow or the day after tomorrow.”