Key Takeaways:

Cobb County Jail has officially blocked public access to Young Thug’s jail calls following viral leaks.

The move follows leaked conversations with Mariah the Scientist and others, sparking debate over inmate privacy.

Legal experts say the timing raises questions about Georgia’s open records laws and media responsibility.

Young Thug’s open records from his time behind bars during the Young Stoner Life Records RICO trial are now officially off-limits, Loren LoRosa revealed Thursday (Sept. 11). According to the “The Breakfast Club” co-host, the Cobb County Jail system banned more requests for the rapper’s jail communications as of Wednesday (Sept. 10), including the multiple phone calls that landed him in hot water last month.

“You cannot go and get any of those jail calls now,” LoRosa explained to which DJ Envy jokingly pointed out, “They released all of them already, I feel like.” Charlamagne Tha God then clarified that a lawyer told him last week it wasn’t necessarily Cobb County Jail releasing the records, but rather the Georgia Open Records Act that allowed the public to request them in the first place.

LoRosa mentioned that Young Thug was originally under the impression his records couldn’t be publicly accessed, especially after his conversation with Mariah the Scientist leaked in January 2024. Many fans may recall the “Burning Blue” singer asking him, “Daddy, am I your baby?” going viral, as well as Drake publicly criticizing then-presiding Judge Ural Glanville over the private call making its way online.

“When those first few jail calls came out, my team got in touch with the Cobb County people and stopped all of it,” Young Thug said during his appearance on Big Bank’s “Perspektives With Bank” over the weekend. He also suggested that the recordings were in someone’s possession long before their release. “So, what [does] that tell you? Somebody [has] been had it. They got it back then and they [have] just been waiting to release it.”

It goes without saying, but Cobb County Jail’s decision feels like far too little, far too late, especially since much of the damage to Young Thug’s reputation has already been done. Among the leaked calls, the “Digits” rapper was heard calling GloRilla “ugly as f**k,” insisting Gunna was a “rat,” and badmouthing about his Atlanta peers, including Future, Migos and Gucci Mane.