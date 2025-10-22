Image Image Credit Prince Williams/Contributor via Getty Images and Maury Phillips/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Young Thug and Kevin McCall Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Young Thug decided to step in to show support for fellow artist Kevin McCall after the singer admitted to struggling financially during a recent interview. The West Coast singer and songwriter revealed on the “Back On Figg” podcast that he is currently on welfare and feels Brown still owes him from their past work together.

In the emotional appearance, McCall broke into tears while describing his circumstances. “Why the f**k I got an EBT card?” he asked before addressing past collaborator Chris Brown directly: “Can I get $25,000 for them four songs I owe you?” The clip quickly went viral, drawing sympathy from some fans and skepticism from others.

Shortly after, Young Thug took to X to offer his help. “Kevin McCall, hit me my n**ga, I’ll give [you] the $25,000 [you] need,” he wrote. “And I [know Brown] would give it to [you] also, bro. He a real one. N**gas [are] busy sometimes, [brother].” Much like McCall’s vulnerable moment, Thugger’s post prompted mixed reactions from fans online. While some applauded his generosity, others questioned McCall’s rumored past and the public nature of the exchange.

McCall and Brown worked closely in the early 2010s, with McCall contributing vocals and production to many of his Virginia peer’s projects. He appeared on Brown’s Grammy-nominated single “Deuces” in 2010 and co-wrote songs like “Strip” the following year. McCall later released his own single, “Naked,” in 2012, before parting ways with Brown’s CBE Entertainment imprint.

Following McCall’s interview, Brown appeared to respond indirectly through his Instagram Stories, writing, “Remember this: You can’t walk across a burnt bridge. And you know what’s funnier than a troll? A broke one.” Many on social media speculated that said the statement served as proof of unresolved issues between the two artists.

Brown recently wrapped his “Breezy Bowl XX Tour.” He closed the international run with a final performance in New Orleans, following months of shows across Europe and North America that featured Summer Walker, Bryson Tiller and Jhené Aiko.