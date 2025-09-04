Image Image Credit Prince Williams/Contributor via Getty Images and Prince Williams/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Young Thug attends back-to-school event. Lil Durk performs for Morehouse and Spelman College Homecoming Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways:

A leaked jail call reveals Young Thug expressing frustration with Lil Durk over delayed verses and lack of support.

The conversation may be connected to a 2023 call that saw Thugger reaching out to Lil Durk and Lil Baby to contribute to BUSINESS IS BUSINESS.

Young Thug later tweeted that he paid for Lil Durk’s lawyer, pushing back on rumors of a falling out.

Young Thug has clarified his stance on Lil Durk after leaked jail calls sparked questions about their relationship.

Over the past week, the internet was flooded with a seemingly endless collection of audio clips allegedly recorded while Thugger was behind bars. In one conversation, the Atlanta rapper appeared to vent frustration over Lil Durk not responding to requests or sending verses for potential collaborations. “I done sent him a few songs … he just taking four, five days … man, a n***a done too much s**t for you,” Thug says. He also accused the Chicago drill star of speaking negatively about him online.

The clip appeared to add context to another call that leaked in 2023, around the release of BUSINESS IS BUSINESS. In that audio, Thug asked both Lil Durk and Lil Baby to respond to Gunna on his LP rather than separately. “I’m dropping a surprise album on the same day that f**k n**ga dropping. Send your verse in, bro. I want you and Wham on the same song,” the Young Stoner Life Records frontman said.

While neither artist ended up on the project, BUSINESS IS BUSINESS did feature appearances from Drake, 21 Savage, Travis Scott and Future, among others.

The resurfacing of the more recent call fueled speculation that Young Thug and Lil Durk’s working relationship had cooled. The “Digits” rapper noted in the conversation that he previously played a role in boosting Lil Durk’s career, which added weight to his apparent disappointment. His remarks suggested that collaborations between the two had been discussed but never materialized.

Following the renewed attention, Young Thug took to X to insist he’s been supporting Lil Durk, not feuding with him. He directed one message to the Chicago rapper’s crew, stating, “All y’all new junkies in OTF, just know I’m the one [that] sent Brian Steel to help him on my dime.” He took a broader approach in another tweet: “Bashing me [is] only [going to] f**k that rap community up more. I’m the [glue] to this fake a** game.”