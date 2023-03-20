Image Image Credit Allen Berezovsky / Contributor via Getty Images and Allen Berezovsky / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Young Thug and Gunna Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

It looks like the end of an era for Gunna and Young Stoner Life Records. On Monday (May 19), Young Thug reacted to his “Hot” collaborator getting his “YSL” tattoo covered up.

“I mean… He said it must end,” Thugger wrote underneath Our Generation Music’s Instagram post, likely referring to Gunna’s Alford plea in their previous RICO case. According to Rolling Stone, leaked footage from the hearing surfaced online in 2022, in which the Drip or Drown rapper agreed that “YSL as a gang must end.”

Fans first caught wind of Gunna’s tattoo cover-up over the weekend when he apparently teased new music dropping in June. Whether or not it’ll be released through Young Thug’s label remains to be seen, but one thing’s clear: Speculation around their friendship has been nonstop since the “fukumean” hitmaker returned home.

Gunna’s Relationship With Young Thug Hasn’t Been The Same Since Taking An Alford Plea

Since his release, artists like Lil Durk and Boosie Badazz have called Gunna a “rat,” while former collaborator Lil Baby seemingly dissed him on “350.” For obvious reasons, Young Thug kept pretty quiet about the state of his friendship with the WUNNA creator, at least until he came home on probation in October 2024.

The following month, Young Thug reportedly tweeted and deleted, “Gunna, stop acting like we [are] friends on the internet. I don’t know [you], my guy.” Just days before that, he told Lil Baby, “Let’s drop one on these rats.”

In January, Gunna’s attorney in the YSL RICO case, Steve Sadow, emphasized that the rapper’s plea “could not and was not” used against Young Thug during his trial. “He was never even named as a witness,” the legal professional added.

What’s Next For Gunna After YSL Records?

Gunna was arguably one of YSL Records' brightest stars, but with Young Thug now throwing shade and the label removing him from their social media, fans are left wondering what's next for the “alright” rapper.

He could stick with 300 Entertainment or step out entirely on his own. Either way, we may not have to wait long to find out, as he's got new music just around the corner.