Fans are confused after Young Thug seemingly tweeted and deleted a shot directly at Gunna. On Saturday (Nov. 9), prior to being deleted on the app formerly known as Twitter, the “Hot” rapper’s page exclaimed, “Gunna stop acting like we friends on the internet, I don’t know u my guy.”

This post comes after he tweeted about dropping a song with Lil Baby, who has been very vocal about his displeasure with Gunna following him taking an Alford plea during the YSL RICO trial. While many fans have debated about whether Gunna “snitched” or not, there was additional confusion once Young Thug’s lawyer asked the judge if he could still work with his blood brother, rapper Unfoonk, and Gunna as a part of his plea bargain.

Many fans believed that gesture was enough to assume that Thug and Gunna were cool but this new tweet-and-delete has brought on mixed reactions. One user stated, “Ain’t 20 years on the line?….Please Thug not today.” While someone else shared, “He so slow. I don’t wanna hear free young thug when he back in the slammer!”

Gunna has been very adamant about his relationship with Young Thug following his release from jail. He has had a “Free Jeff” sign prevalent at all his shows, although many people were unclear about the state of their relationship. Artists like Future, Lil Baby, Lil Durk and many more all famously unfollowed and stopped interacting with the rapper once he returned home.

Prior to Thug’s release, the conversation around Lil Baby and Gunna’s scorned relationship started to pick up steam. Many people believed that his music and social profile had taken a hit since he drew his line in the sand regarding Gunna being a snitch.

Young Thug has yet to talk at length or release any music to clear up any rumors about the status of his relationship with his fellow YSL artist. On the other hand, many believe that Thugger will appear on Lil Baby’s upcoming release. This speculation grew after billboards surfaced featuring the quote “whatever Wham says goes,” which alluded to an older tweet from Young Thug while he was locked up.