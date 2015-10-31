Image Image Credit Erika Goldring / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Young Thug Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Young Thug’s Slime Season 2 is finally available on DSPs. On Wednesday (Dec. 25), he gave the project a long-awaited re-release and made vinyl pre-orders available for all three installments of the mixtape series.

Slime Season 2, which initially debuted in 2015, is home to some of the Atlanta rapper’s best work. The 22-song effort opened with the Lil Uzi Vert-assisted “Big Racks,” then transitioned into his mega-viral “Thief in the Night” with the late Trouble. Among the other standout cuts were “Hey, I,” “Pull Up on a Kid” featuring Yak Gotti, “Raw (Might Just)” and “Never Made Love.”

The last-mentioned track was one of the final collaborations fans got between Young Thug and Rich Homie Quan. Other artists on the body of work included Birdman and Shad da God, while production came from the likes of Metro Boomin, Southside, Supah Mario and TM88.

As for the vinyl pre-orders, which were made available individually and as a trilogy, the bundle comes with an exclusive box set, posters and cards. Longtime supporters of Young Thug were evidently pleased with the drop as well. “Slime Season 2 brings me back to simpler times. What a project,” one Twitter user wrote. Peep more reactions below.

It’s unclear when we’ll get ahold of Young Thug’s first bit of solo music since being released from prison. However, his sister, Dora Williams, gave social media an update in November: “My brother is going crazy with the new music. I promise y’all won’t be disappointed. Just give him time to heal mentally.” She noted the YSL Record’s founder losing four people in 2022, going to prison and his sister passing away the following year.

As far as features go, the “Digits” hitmaker will be on Lil Baby’s forthcoming WHAM (Who Hard As Me) album, out on Jan. 3, 2025. The two artists teamed up for “Dum, Dumb, and Dumber,” which will also feature Future.