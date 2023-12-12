Image Image Credit NBC / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Young Thug, T.I. Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Since Young Thug’s release from Fulton County Jail, his father, Jeffrey Williams Sr., has been highly critical of all of the people who are rushing to get beside his son now that he is free.

In a new interview with the “Nothing But The Truth Podcast,” he alluded that all the rappers coming to show love and spend time with Young Thug now that he is out of jail were not there to support him while he was incarcerated. He made mention that they have been absent over the last two years but are now all rushing to get next to him now that he is back in the spotlight.

He name-dropped legendary Atlanta rapper T.I. during his rant while explaining his frustrations. During the conversation, he said, “If the shoe was on the other foot he’d have been fighting for you, he would have been fighting for you, hands down. Without trying to make a prop for his name so he could get some clout... Let’s be real with this s**t... What side y’all playin’ because I don’t get it.”

Earlier in the conversation, he exclaimed, “Now you wanna talk to him, you wanna put out these monkey a** videos, all this for your personal gain... I don’t see where you deserve no brownie points for that s**t.”

Williams Sr. was adamant about his displeasure for the plea deal that his son agreed to after many fans applauded his lawyer, Brian Steele, for finding a way to free the beloved emcee. Fans on social media have had mixed reactions to his father’s statements since the YSL RICO trial started.

Young Thug has yet to speak out publicly at length about his time away and has really only shared a few tweets in the meantime. Artists like Lil Baby, Anycia, Drake and countless others have been vocal about their excitement for the popular rapper’s release.

At the moment, there is no timetable for any new music, but fans are patiently waiting for his next chapter.