T.I. and Young Thug appear to be cooking up new music after the latter artist’s release from prison.

On Tuesday (Nov. 5), T.I. announced the “kings have reconvened” alongside a clip of himself and Thug. “Guess I’m officially [out of] retirement… For tonight,” the post’s caption read.

“Tell these folks what’s going on,” T.I. said in the accompanying video, to which the Slime Season rapper responded, “I’m back. I’m back, Jack. No cap in my rap. The right way.” The trap pioneer concluded, “That way, and go tell that,” which many fans perceived as a jab at Thug’s RICO case co-defendants who took plea deals.

Anticipation for Thug’s forthcoming music is at an all-time high, with him tweeting at Lil Baby to “drop one on these rats” on Sunday (Nov. 3). The two previously worked together on songs like “We Should” and “Never Hating.”

Thug’s most recent album, 2023’s BUSINESS IS BUSINESS, arrived while he was behind bars. It boasted contributions from usual collaborators like Drake, Travis Scott, 21 Savage, and Future, while Metro Boomin executive produced the 15-song effort.

Since then, Thug has also been featured on plenty of music from other artists: Quavo’s “Focused,” Savage’s “pop ur s**t,” Ye and Ty Dolla Sign’s “RIVER,” and Juice WRLD’s “Lightyears,” to name a few.

In October, the YSL Records founder received a sentence of time served on multiple counts and 15 years of probation, with the remainder to be commuted if completed without issue.

“I want to say sorry to my family [and] my mom. My mom [has] 11 kids; I can’t say all their names. My managers, my kids that aren’t here, really everybody that [has] something to do with this situation, I want to say sorry for having so much time invested into this,” he explained in court. “I am a smart guy. I am a good guy, and I really [have] a good heart.”