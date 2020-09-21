Image Image Credit Jeff Spicer / Stringer via Getty Images and Gilbert Flores / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Zendaya and Beyonce Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Zendaya is a die-hard Beyoncé enthusiast, but even the biggest fans have their moments of heartbreak. In her latest cover story for W Magazine on Friday (Jan. 3), the Challengers star opened up about a childhood memory involving Queen Bey that left her “devastated.”

“I did have a Beyoncé poster on my wall because I went to her concert for my 13th birthday,” Zendaya explained to the publication. “I was devastated that she didn't sing ‘Happy Birthday’ to me because I guess it was close to her birthday, and she was singing to the audience.”

She further explained, “My dad was like, ‘Do you want me to put you on my shoulders?’ I was like, ‘No, that's so embarrassing.’ Then, after, I was like, ‘Damn, I should have let him put me on his shoulders so she would've seen me.’ Thirteen-year-old me was very devastated that Beyoncé didn't sing ‘Happy Birthday’ to her.”

Both Zendaya and Beyoncé are Virgos, which the former described as “controlling, perfectionists, self-critical, loyal [and] loving.” She was born on Sept. 1, just three days before the “COZY” singer celebrates another trip around the sun.

Of course, Zendaya and Beyoncé have crossed paths numerous times since then. In fact, the actress — alongside Chloe x Halle and Amandla Stenberg — made a cameo in the visual companion for “All Night” in 2016. She also recreated the pop icon’s iconic Versace ensemble for “Crazy in Love” at the 2021 BET Awards.

Then, in 2023, Zendaya was among the many celebrities in attendance of Bey’s “RENAISSANCE WORLD TOUR.” They also shared a hug at Pharrell’s Paris debut runway show as the men’s creative director of Louis Vuitton.

Interestingly, Tina Knowles, who attended Zendaya’s Los Angeles premiere for Challengers, said she’s a lot of Beyoncé in the young star. “She is just the most gracious, beautiful girl, and she reminds me of my daughter,” the mother of two explained. “She’s a Virgo like my daughter.”