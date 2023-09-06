Image Image Credit Justin Sullivan / Staff via Getty Images and Taylor Hill / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Beyonce and Tina Knowles Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Tina Knowles is coming out with a book, “Matriarch: A Memoir,” on April 22, 2025. After the initial announcement on Tuesday (Oct. 29), Beyoncé wrote a heartfelt letter to her mother and emphasized that she “couldn’t be prouder.”

“My love for you goes beyond what I can say,” the “CUFF IT” singer penned via Instagram. “You put your heart into this book. I’m happy for you to share some of the stories that shaped you into who you are. To know you is to love you.” Beyoncé jokingly wrapped up the post with a request and the memoir’s official release date: “Please don’t spill too much Mama Tea.”

Tina’s memoir will explore her upbringing in 1950s Galveston, Texas, along with the “nurturing of superstar offspring and of her own special gifts.” Readers can likely expect stories about raising Solange, Beyoncé and Kelly Rowland, as hinted in the book’s description.

“It’s one brilliant woman’s intimate and revealing story, and a multigenerational family saga that carries within it the story of America — and the wisdom that women pass on to each other, mothers to daughters, across generations,” Tina’s official website reads.

Tina previously spoke about motherhood during her acceptance speech at Glamour’s Women of the Year Awards on Oct. 8, where she brought Beyoncé to tears. “I was somewhat of a rebellious teen and a young adult, and I didn't always follow the rules, but the day that I became a mother, I decided that this was one thing that I wouldn't screw up,” she told the crowd. The Texas native also opened up about her four daughters — including Kelly Rowland and Michelle Williams, whom she raised throughout Destiny’s Child’s tenure — being there during her “low points.”

Earlier in the month, Tina notably introduced Beyoncé and Rowland on stage during Kamala Harris’ rally in Houston. “It’s been powerful to encourage young people and my own children,” she shared.