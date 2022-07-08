New Music Stream Chris Brown's 'Breezy (Deluxe)' Album / 07.08.2022

Two weeks after dropping Breezy, Chris Brown re-ups with the deluxe edition.

In addition to the original 24 tracks, the deluxe album adds nine new songs including collaborations with Anderson .Paak (“Inner Peace”) and Davido (“Nobody Has to Know”). Other tracks include “Hate Being Human,” “Special Delivery,” “Petty,” and “In the City.”

Breezy debuted at No. 4 on the Billboard 200, featuring appearances from Wizkid, Lil Wayne, Lil Durk, Bryson Tiller, Tory Lanez, H.E.R., Ella Mai, Blxst, and Jack Harlow.

And there’s even more unreleased music in the vault. Chris said he recorded 250 songs for the album. “I be having so many songs. I think for this actual project, I had almost 250 songs,” he told Big Boy. “I was like, ‘Yeah, we gotta scale it down and figure out what we gon’ do.’”

Fans can catch Chris performing Breezy live when his “One of Them Ones” tour with Lil Baby kicks off July 15 in Raleigh, North Carolina.

Stream Breezy (Deluxe) below.