New Music Stream Chris Brown's New Album 'Breezy' / 06.24.2022

Breezy season is here.

After much anticipation, Chris Brown returns with his 10th studio album Breezy.

His first solo album in three years is a star-studded affair. In addition to “Call Me Every Day” with Wizkid, the 24-track set features Lil Durk, Bryson Tiller, Tory Lanez, H.E.R., Ella Mai, Blxst, and Lil Baby. Jack Harlow and Breezy bring the summer vibes on “Psychic,” while Lil Wayne delivers what Chris calls one of his “hardest verses” on “Possessive.”

Leading up to the release, Chris dropped a series of singles including “WE (Warm Embrace),” which also came with a video starring Normani, and “Iffy,” which is included as a bonus track.

Chris recorded around 250 songs before narrowing it down to 24 tracks. “The features that I did have, they’re people that I have a natural, genuine relationship with and people that I feel are very talented,” he told Big Boy.

You can catch him performing his new album live when his “One of Them Ones” tour with Lil Baby kicks off July 15 in Raleigh, North Carolina.

Stream Breezy below.