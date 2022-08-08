News Nicki Minaj to Receive Video Vanguard Award at 2022 MTV VMAs / 08.08.2022

Nicki Minaj is making history.

The rap icon will be honored with the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards, it was announced today. She will also take the stage to perform for the first time since 2018.

Minaj has been nominated for 17 VMAs and won five throughout her career, including Best Hip Hop Video for “Chun-Li” (2018), “Anaconda” (2015), and her first Moon Person for “Super Bass” in 2011. She is nominated again this year for Best Hip Hop for “Do We Have A Problem?” with Lil Baby.

I'm receiving the Video Vanguard Award at the 2022 #VMAs! You don't want to miss my performance – Sunday August 28 at 8p on @MTV Aaaahhhhhh😫🙏🏽💕🎀♥️🦄🦄🦄🦄🦄🦄🦄🦄🦄🦄🦄🦄🦄🦄🦄 pic.twitter.com/dPGgXe2gZA — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) August 8, 2022

“Nicki has broken barriers for women in hip-hop with her versatility and creative artistry,” said Bruce Gillmer, President of Music, Music Talent, Programming & Events, Paramount and Chief Content Officer, Music, Paramount+. “She has shifted the music industry and cemented her status as a global superstar with her crossover appeal, genre-defying style and continuing to be unapologetically ‘Nicki’.”

She joins a prestigious list of Vanguard Award recipients including Madonna, Beyoncé, Kanye West, Rihanna, Janet Jackson, LL Cool J, Jennifer Lopez, Justin Timberlake, and Missy Elliott.

The announcement comes as Minaj readies her new single “Super Freaky Girl” for release this Friday, Aug. 12. She also recently debuted a trailer for her new docuseries “Nicki.”

The VMAs will air live from Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey on Sunday, Aug. 28.