News Nicki Minaj Shares Trailer for Documentary Series 'Nicki' / 07.28.2022

Nicki Minaj is finally giving her fans the documentary they’ve been waiting for.

On Thursday, the rap queen shared the first trailer for her six-part docuseries Nicki, which captures her meteoric rise to becoming one of the biggest stars on the planet.

“A story so raw it can only be told by a legend this real,” reads the teaser.

The two-minute clip opens with a young Onika Tanya Maraj rapping her “Dirty Money (Freestyle)” and includes never-before-seen footage from her 15-year career.

“I think the woman back then, she wasn’t afraid to fail,” says Nicki, who also speaks on her impact. “Female rappers weren’t really charting at the time. I’m fighting for the girls who never thought they could win.”

Coming SOON!!!! The #NickiDocumentary you didn’t know you needed. Love you so much. 😘🫶🏽🎀💕🦄 pic.twitter.com/KbOY5fPU0s — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) July 28, 2022

She also shares the struggles of being a female rapper in a male-dominated industry. “I simply just don’t get the respect that men do.”

Plus, Nicki gives fans a peek into her home life with her husband, Kenneth Petty, and their son, Papa Bear. “It was time for me to grow up and start loving myself,” says Nicki. “I became the strongest I’ve ever been in my life.”

There is no release date for Nicki, but she has assured fans that it’s “coming soon.” The series is produced by BRON Life and directed by Michael John Warren, who helmed JAY-Z’s Fade to Black and Minaj’s previous documentaries for MTV. Back in 2020, Nicki announced that it would air on HBO Max, but there was not mention of HBO in the trailer.

Barbz have been patiently waiting for a new Minaj documentary. Back in 2018, she teased her Queen doc for Apple Music, but it was never released.

Nicki has a busy month ahead. She is also set to relaunch her Queen Radio show on Amazon’s Amp app and drop her new single “Freaky Girl” on Aug. 12.