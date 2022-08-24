News Lil Tjay Breaks Silence After Being Shot 7 Times / 08.24.2022

Lil Tjay is breaking his silence after surviving a near-fatal shooting.

The 21-year-old rapper returned to social media on Wednesday to share an update with fans. Wearing what appears to be a neck brace, a grateful Tjay thanked his supporters for all the love.

“I’m just checking in with y’all. I just wanna say, thanks for the love, thanks for the support,” he said in a video message. “I been looking at the DMS, the comments, and everything else, and I feel love.”

Thanks for the love and support ya I appreciate everything fr… 🫶🏾we gon come back stronger than ever ‼️‼️ ya ready 👀👀👀 pic.twitter.com/lxGKZSp9Fy — TJAYYYY 🖤 (@liltjay) August 24, 2022

Back in June, Tjay was shot seven times in the chest and neck area during an attempted robbery at a shopping center in Edgewater, New Jersey. He underwent emergency surgery for his injuries and was considered in critical condition at one point.

He reflected on the harrowing incident, and vowed to make a full recovery. “Seven shots, it was tough, you know?” he added. “Most people don’t survive it, but I’m here. Here for a reason, and new music coming soon. We gonna come back stronger than ever, man. Love y’all.”

A day after the shooting, Mohamed Konate of New York was arrested and charged with three counts of first-degree attempted murder, along with armed robbery and weapons charges. He allegedly attempted armed robbery against Tjay and two other men including Jeffrey Valdez and Tjay’s associate, Antoine Boyd, who suffered a single gunshot wound. Both were arrested and charged with second-degree unlawful possession of a weapon.

A Lil TJay billboard that says “I’m Back” has popped up in NYC‼️👀 pic.twitter.com/oRhLtKOVrq — RapTV (@Rap) August 23, 2022

Tjay appears to already be getting back to work. Earlier this week, he announced his comeback with a billboard in NYC that read, “I’m back.”

He has received support from his peers including Bobby Shmurda, Rubi Rose, French Montana, and Fivio Foreign.