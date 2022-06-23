Lil Tjay

Rick Kern/Getty Images

Suspect Arrested in Lil Tjay Shooting

By Devin
  /  06.23.2022

A suspect has been arrested in connection with the shooting of Lil Tjay.

Mohamed Konate of New York was taken into custody on Wednesday and is facing three counts of first-degree attempted murder, along with armed robbery and weapons charges, announced the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office.

Lil Tjay, whose real name is Tione Merritt, was shot multiple times during the attempted robbery. Police responded to 911 calls just after midnight on Wednesday about a shooting at a Chipotle restaurant at City Place at the Promenade in Edgewater, New Jersey, where they discovered Merritt with multiple gunshot wounds and one of his associates, Antoine Boyd, with a single gunshot wound.

Konate had attempted armed robbery against the three men when the shooting occurred, according to an investigation by the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crimes Unit and the Edgewater Police Department. Boyd, along with Jeffrey Valdez, were with Tjay when the shooting occurred and were arrested and charged with second-degree unlawful possession of a weapon.

According to TMZ, Tjay underwent emergency surgery for his injuries. His condition has been upgraded from critical to stable condition.

In the wake of the shooting, Lil Tjay’s peers including Fivio Foreign, Denzel Curry, French Montana, and Rubi Rose have shared their support for the “Calling My Phone” rapper.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Lil Tjay Shot, Undergoing Emergency Surgery

By Devin
  /  06.22.2022
View More
News
Lil Tjay

TRENDING
News

YG and Tyga Transform Into the Kardashians in 'Run' Video

By Devin
06.22.2022
News

Chris Brown Reveals 'Breezy' Tracklist

By Devin
06.22.2022
News

Travis Scott Shows Off $5.5 Million Bugatti

By Devin
06.21.2022
Music Videos

Chris Brown and Normani Turn Up the Heat in 'WE (Warm Embrace)' Video

By Devin
06.21.2022
View More

Sponsored Stories