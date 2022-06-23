News Rick Kern/Getty Images Suspect Arrested in Lil Tjay Shooting / 06.23.2022

A suspect has been arrested in connection with the shooting of Lil Tjay.

Mohamed Konate of New York was taken into custody on Wednesday and is facing three counts of first-degree attempted murder, along with armed robbery and weapons charges, announced the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office.

Lil Tjay, whose real name is Tione Merritt, was shot multiple times during the attempted robbery. Police responded to 911 calls just after midnight on Wednesday about a shooting at a Chipotle restaurant at City Place at the Promenade in Edgewater, New Jersey, where they discovered Merritt with multiple gunshot wounds and one of his associates, Antoine Boyd, with a single gunshot wound.

Konate had attempted armed robbery against the three men when the shooting occurred, according to an investigation by the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crimes Unit and the Edgewater Police Department. Boyd, along with Jeffrey Valdez, were with Tjay when the shooting occurred and were arrested and charged with second-degree unlawful possession of a weapon.

Lil TJay’s alleged shooter arrested along with his 2 friends who pulled their guns out to protect themselves. pic.twitter.com/ck4kf8j2PF — Rap Updates Tv (@RapUpdatesTv) June 23, 2022

Update on #BCPONJ & @EdgewaterPolice investigation in Edgewater NJ shooting: per initial investigation, does not appear to be random act and one victim upgraded from critical to stable condition. Other admitted to hospital with non-life threatening injuries in good condition. — BCPONJ (@BCPONJ) June 22, 2022

According to TMZ, Tjay underwent emergency surgery for his injuries. His condition has been upgraded from critical to stable condition.

In the wake of the shooting, Lil Tjay’s peers including Fivio Foreign, Denzel Curry, French Montana, and Rubi Rose have shared their support for the “Calling My Phone” rapper.

pray for my lil bro lil Tjay 🙏🏽 — French Montana (@FrencHMonTanA) June 22, 2022