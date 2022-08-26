News Leon Bennett/Getty Images Lil Wayne Postpones Lil Weezyana Fest / 08.26.2022

Lil Weezyana Fest has been put on hold.

Less than 48 hours before he was set to take the stage, Lil Wayne has announced that his hometown festival will no longer take place on Saturday due to “unforeseen circumstances.” Tickets will be honored for the rescheduled date on Oct. 29.

“It is with my sincerest apologies that I must announce…due to unforeseen circumstances, Lil Weezyana Fest will be postponed until Oct 29,” the Young Money boss announced Thursday on Instagram.

He went on to apologize to his fans and vowed to make it up to them. “To my fans, you know I always want to deliver the best show possible and we hope this has not inconvenienced you in anyway,” he added. “The festival was sold out thanks to you. Please hold on you to your tickets and I will see you in October. I promise to make it up to you and to my city.”

The festival was set to return to New Orleans for the first time in two years. In addition to a headline performance from Weezy, this year’s lineup included Moneybagg Yo, Coi Leray, Babyface Ray, and Rob 49.

Lil Weezyana Fest was last held in 2019, but missed two years due to the pandemic. In past years, the festival has featured Megan Thee Stallion, Gucci Mane, Meek Mill, Master P, Saweetie, NBA YoungBoy, Jeezy, Migos, and 2 Chainz, as well as surprise appearances from Drake, Nicki Minaj, and Chris Brown.

Earlier this month, Wayne joined Drake and Nicki Minaj for the Young Money reunion concert in Toronto where he announced that he was working on the long-awaited sixth installment in his Carter series. “I’m working on Carter VI, coming soon!” he told fans.