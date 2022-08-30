News DJ Khaled Wants to Collaborate with Britney Spears / 08.30.2022

DJ Khaled is eyeing his next big collaboration.

Fresh off the release of his new album God Did, the hip-hop mogul revealed that Britney Spears is on his short list of collaborators.

During an interview with “Extra” at Sunday’s VMAs, he was asked if he would ever collaborate with the pop superstar, who just worked with Elton John on “Hold Me Closer.”

“I would collaborate with anyone that’s representing the love of the music,” Khaled said. “Collaborating is a beautiful thing. It is important that we come together and make great songs.”

He then added, “To answer your question, of course I would, I am ready!”

On Friday, the collaboration king dropped his 13th studio album featuring Drake, Eminem, Kanye West, Lil Wayne, Future, SZA, and JAY-Z, who appears on the title track.

“I played JAY-Z my album,” Khaled recalled. “He said it was my best album and I was blessed for him to get on a record that I produced, called ‘God Did.'”

“It feels amazing because this is my 13th album and to name my 13th album God Did and to make my best album on my 13th album, that’s a blessing,” added Khaled. “I’m just grateful… When you love something so much… I blocked out all distortion and was just dialed in and God took over and he’s like, ‘Yo, go do God’s work.’ They didn’t believe in us, God did.”

God Did is expected to debut at the top of next week’s charts. According to early estimates, the album is on track to sell 105-115,000 units in its first week.