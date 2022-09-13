News Todd Williamson/Getty Images Cardi B Says Rap Beef Is 'Tiring, Old' Amid Nicki Minaj Comments / 09.13.2022

Cardi B and Nicki Minaj’s rivalry is back in the spotlight.

The rappers have been at odds for years, and there appears to be no sign of reconciliation. The two went back and forth with more subliminal attacks that involved accusations of voodoo and even a disagreement over PnB Rock’s tragic death.

During Queen Radio on Sunday, Nicki shared a blind item about a rapper who tried to use witchcraft against her.

“What if one of your favorite rappers went and did voodoo? Like actually went to a voodoo person on multiple occasions,” she said. “Would you still like that person?”

She continued, “Imagine your self-esteem being so low that you resorting to voodoo and witchcraft as if you don’t have to pay it back. Am I that much of a threat? Can you fu**ing believe this shit? And y’all know I don’t speak on nothing that I don’t have receipts to. Can you imagine being that much of a weak bitch?”

• Nicki says a rapper that y’all like was openly talking about going to a voodoo person around someone that Nicki has relationship with. pic.twitter.com/fg9FFmRE6U — Glock Topickz (@Glock_Topickz) September 12, 2022

There was speculation that she was referring to Cardi B, who seemingly got word of her comments and responded by posting a meme of Better Midler’s witch character casting a spell in the movie Hocus Pocus.

“I guess this is me, huh? Man I can’t,” she captioned it along with the laughing and witch emojis.

I guess this is me, huh? Man I can’t. 😂 🧙‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/21EgU3gSMO — Cardi B (@iamcardib) September 12, 2022

Just minutes later, Nicki appeared to respond by accusing someone, presumably Cardi, of copying her persona.

“Trying to embody someone’s look is one thing but trying to embody their whole personality is psycho tingz,” she wrote in a since-deleted tweet. “Sympathy & Payola, ahahahahahaha, vma wig, now u comedian cuz Nicki on hear posting vids & memes. Usually u ranting when ppl post u man gone on.”

AND NOW ITS TWEET DELETED pic.twitter.com/ZCataKmlwC — lola🤍 (@bardigod) September 13, 2022

Cardi seemed to clap back at Nicki for trying to reignite the beef, while calling her out for not mentioning her by name.

“This shit is tiring, old, and redundant,” she wrote. “Same formula, DIFFERENT YEAR 🟰 start chaos, drama, and then promote their shit. I actually have a life outside of my house and Twitter. Until bitches put a @ on it they talking to their mother. Byeeee.”

This shit is tiring, old, and redundant. Same formula, DIFFERENT YEAR 🟰 start chaos, drama, and then promote their shit. I actually have a life outside of my house and Twitter. Until bitches put a @ on it they talking to their mother. Byeeee — Cardi B (@iamcardib) September 13, 2022

The two also reacted to the news of PnB Rock’s death, sharing opposing views of whether PnB’s girlfriend should be held accountable for posting the location of his whereabouts.

After Pop Smoke there’s no way we as rappers or our loved ones are still posting locations to our whereabouts. To show waffles & some fried chicken????! He was such a pleasure to work with. Condolences to his mom & family. This makes me feel so sick. Jesus. #SIP #PnbRock 🕊 — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) September 13, 2022