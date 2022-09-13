News Paras Griffin/Getty Images Nicki Minaj, Drake, Cardi B, & Kodak Black Reflect on PnB Rock's Death / 09.13.2022

PnB Rock was fatally shot during a robbery at an L.A. restaurant on Monday.

The 30-year-old rapper, whose real name is Rakim Allen, had been dining at Roscoe’s Chicken & Waffles with his girlfriend Stephanie Sibounheuang when he was gunned down. The suspect brandished a weapon inside the famous eatery and demanded items from PnB before fleeing the scene. PnB was pronounced dead at the hospital.

His shocking death has hit the hip-hop community hard, with many of his peers paying respect and sharing condolences in the wake of the tragedy.

Nicki Minaj reflected on working with her “Fendi” collaborator, while seemingly addressing the mother of his two children, who posted the location of the restaurant shortly before the shooting took place.

“After Pop Smoke there’s no way we as rappers or our loved ones are still posting locations to our whereabouts,” she tweeted. “To show waffles & some fried chicken????! He was such a pleasure to work with. Condolences to his mom & family. This makes me feel so sick. Jesus.”

After Pop Smoke there’s no way we as rappers or our loved ones are still posting locations to our whereabouts. To show waffles & some fried chicken????! He was such a pleasure to work with. Condolences to his mom & family. This makes me feel so sick. Jesus. #SIP #PnbRock 🕊 — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) September 13, 2022

Cardi B seemed to counter Nicki’s suggestion that PnB’s girlfriend informed the killer of his whereabouts.

“I highly doubt nikkas was looking at PMB’s babymom IG,” she wrote. “He was in a bad location and people stay outside plotting. It’s very irresponsible and inconsiderate to blame her for something so tragic. We should be sending nothing but love to her and his family at this time.”

I highly doubt nikkas was looking at PMB’s babymom IG. He was in a bad location and people stay outside plotting. It’s very irresponsible and inconsiderate to blame her for something so tragic. We should be sending nothing but love to her and his family at this time. — Cardi B (@iamcardib) September 13, 2022

The night before he was killed, PnB attended the wedding of Tee Grizzley, who mourned the loss of his friend. “Love you broski you was a real friend I’ll never forget you,” he captioned a series of photos and videos.

Kodak Black, who worked with PnB on “Too Many Years,” was reportedly with him just hours before his death. “SMH PNB WAS MY BOY I WAS JUS OTP WIT EM LAST NIGHT! WE BE TALKIN BOUT HIM COMIN BACK OUT & POPPIN HIS SHIT AGAIN IN THIS RAP SHIT,” he wrote before addressing PnB’s girlfriend. “THAT HOE MIGHT AS WELL KILL HERSELF.”

Kodak Black reacts to the passing of Pnb Rock pic.twitter.com/JS1I78sDer — My Mixtapez (@mymixtapez) September 13, 2022

Drake posted a black-and-white photo of himself alongside PnB on his Instagram Story, while others including Juicy J, Chika, and BIA shared touching tributes.

drake posted an instagram story after the news of PnB Rock’s passing away 🥺🕊 pic.twitter.com/z4nCzJYbe7 — RENAISSANCE (@wateryonce) September 13, 2022

Producer Hitmaka reflected on the tragic events surrounding his death. “Saddest part it’s our own people who did this shit. You really gone kill a ni**a over jewelry?” he asked. “Now if the police killed my boy it a be a riot right now but since it’s sum hood shit it’s just posts & Rip tweets. As black people we gotta STOP & DO BETTER.”

R.I.P. PNB ROCK 🙏🏿 damn mane this is so sad — juicy j (@therealjuicyj) September 13, 2022

Pnb Rock 💔 Saddest part it’s our own people who did this shit. You really gone kill a nigga over jewelry? Now if the police killed my boy it a be a riot right now but since it’s sum hood shit it’s just posts & Rip tweets. As black people we gotta STOP & DO BETTER — HitMaka! (@_Hitmaka) September 13, 2022

PnB Rock was one of the first people i met out here. i remember being tucked away at a shoot feeling out of place & he went to the director and told them to make sure to prioritize me the same way. he was gentle and kind with me, a newcomer and stranger. rest in peace, man. 💔 — CHIKA 🌪 (@oranicuhh) September 13, 2022

This is terrible. RIP PNB Rock. — DRAM back (@shelleysaid) September 13, 2022

In the aftermath of the deadly shooting, graphic video footage was shared online, prompting a response from Meek Mill.

“Rip dawg you didn’t deserve that,” he said. “Every time I see one of my friends bleed out on camera or killed on camera, I feel a sick feeling I can’t even really explain… it puts me more and more back in survival mentality!”