News Prince Williams/Getty Images Nick Cannon Welcomes 9th Child / 09.15.2022

Nick Cannon is a father once again.

On Wednesday (Sept. 14), the “Wild “N Out” creator welcomed his newest family member, a baby girl named Onyx Ice Cole Cannon, with model LaNisha Cole.

“Once again, today I am in awe of the Devine Feminine!” Cannon wrote alongside a black-and-white photo of him holding his new baby girl in the delivery room. “God has given me and @MissLanishaCole the privilege of hosting an Angel here on earth. I vow to protect, provide, guide and love this child to the best of my abilities.”

He continued, “I am learning that it is not the limited amount of time we have on this planet but it’s the limited amount of love that is the issue. And I promise to love this little girl with all my heart, regardless what anyone says…I’ve given up on attempting to define myself for the world or society but instead I’m doing the work to heal and grow into the infinite Being God ordained me to be.”

The new mom, who is also a photographer, gushed over her baby girl. “Today has been such a special day for us,” Cole wrote in an Instagram Story. “I can’t tell you how blessed I feel to welcome Onyx Ice Cole Cannon into this world.”

This is the ninth child for Cannon, who is expecting more children this year.

Former radio personality Abby De La Rosa recently revealed that she is pregnant with a baby due in October. The two share 15-month-old twins, Zion and Zillion.

Model Brittany Bell is also pregnant with her third child. She and Cannon share a son, Golden Sagon, 5, and daughter Powerful Queen, 19 months.

Additionally, the “Masked Singer” host has twins, Moroccan and Monroe, 11, with ex-wife Mariah Carey.

In June, he welcomed his eighth child, a boy named Legendary, with model Bre Tiesi. Cannon and Alyssa Scott also shared a 5-month-old son, Zen, who died from brain cancer last year.

Earlier this year, Cannon hinted that he was not done having babies. “The stork is on the way,” he told Angela Yee’s “Lip Service” podcast. “If you thought the numbers I put up in 2021… It was a lot of kids last year.”