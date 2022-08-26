Music Videos Offset Teams Up with Moneybagg Yo and Bella Hadid in 'Code' Video / 08.26.2022

Offset is cracking the “Code.”

A week after dropping the Baby Keem-produced “54321,” one third of Migos links up with Moneybagg Yo on the latest single from his upcoming sophomore solo album. In the fashionable video, Offset puts on his own Balenciaga fashion show, complete with a cameo from supermodel Bella Hadid, who stuns in runway-ready looks.

He received a co-sign from his wife Cardi B, who tweeted, “Video is sickening 🔥 …Proud.”

“Code” arrives amid Offset’s legal battle with Quality Control. Earlier this week, he sued his longtime label over his solo career, claiming he paid “millions” for the rights to his music, but QC is still attempting to take ownership.

While Offset was dropping new music, so were the other two members of Migos. On Friday, Quavo and Takeoff released their own single “Big Stunna” featuring Birdman. They can also be heard on the Eddie Murphy-sampled “Party” off DJ Khaled’s new album God Did.