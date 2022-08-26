Offset

Offset Teams Up with Moneybagg Yo and Bella Hadid in 'Code' Video

By Devin
  /  08.26.2022

Offset is cracking the “Code.”

A week after dropping the Baby Keem-produced “54321,” one third of Migos links up with Moneybagg Yo on the latest single from his upcoming sophomore solo album. In the fashionable video, Offset puts on his own Balenciaga fashion show, complete with a cameo from supermodel Bella Hadid, who stuns in runway-ready looks.

He received a co-sign from his wife Cardi B, who tweeted, “Video is sickening 🔥 …Proud.”

“Code” arrives amid Offset’s legal battle with Quality Control. Earlier this week, he sued his longtime label over his solo career, claiming he paid “millions” for the rights to his music, but QC is still attempting to take ownership.

While Offset was dropping new music, so were the other two members of Migos. On Friday, Quavo and Takeoff released their own single “Big Stunna” featuring Birdman. They can also be heard on the Eddie Murphy-sampled “Party” off DJ Khaled’s new album God Did.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Offset Sues Quality Control Over Solo Career

By Devin
  /  08.24.2022

Offset Returns With Solo Single '54321'

By Devin
  /  08.18.2022
View More
Music Videos
Offset
Migos

TRENDING
News

DJ Khaled Reveals 'God Did' Tracklist Featuring JAY-Z, Kanye West, & Eminem

The star-studded tracklist features JAY-Z, Kanye West, Drake, and Eminem.
By Devin
08.23.2022
News

Nick Cannon Is Expecting His 10th Child

Nick Cannon’s 10th child is on the way.
By Devin
08.24.2022
News

Kendrick Lamar Doesn't Want 'The Greatest' Title Anymore: 'I'm Dropping the Ego'

The Compton rapper no longer feels the need to be called “the greatest.”
By Devin
08.23.2022
News

Chris Brown Says He's Banned From Awards Shows

The singer reveals that he hasn’t been booked for an awards show in years.
By Devin
08.22.2022
View More

Sponsored Stories