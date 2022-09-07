News Paras Griffin/Getty Images Quavo and Takeoff Announce Joint Album 'Only Built for Infinity Links' / 09.07.2022

Quavo and Takeoff are going their separate ways.

Amid the persistent Migos breakup rumors, two thirds of the Atlanta trio are gearing up to release their joint album Only Built for Infinity Links. Their first project as a duo was inspired by Raekwon’s Only Built 4 Cuban Linx… and is set to arrive Oct. 7.

The album has already spawned a series of singles including “Big Stunna” featuring Birdman, “Us Vs. Them” with Gucci Mane, and “Hotel Lobby,” which was certified gold.

Only Built For Infinity Links ♾

10/7 @1YoungTakeoff THE ALBUM 💿 pic.twitter.com/MjRiy8EDUN — QuavoYRN (@QuavoStuntin) September 7, 2022

“The chemistry is the same, and the recording is the same,” Quavo told Rap Radar of working with his nephew. “We always normally record by ourselves because we’re so crazy on just dropping new shit on each other.”

Added Takeoff, “The chemistry has been there since day one. We easily bounce off.”

Meanwhile, Offset is gearing up to drop his second solo album featuring the Baby Keem-produced single “54321” and “Code” with Moneybagg Yo.