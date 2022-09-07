Takeoff and Quavo attend the 2nd Annual The Black Ball: Quality Control's CEO Pierre

Paras Griffin/Getty Images

Quavo and Takeoff Announce Joint Album 'Only Built for Infinity Links'

By Devin
  /  09.07.2022

Quavo and Takeoff are going their separate ways.

Amid the persistent Migos breakup rumors, two thirds of the Atlanta trio are gearing up to release their joint album Only Built for Infinity Links. Their first project as a duo was inspired by Raekwon’s Only Built 4 Cuban Linx… and is set to arrive Oct. 7.

Only Built for Infinity Links

The album has already spawned a series of singles including “Big Stunna” featuring Birdman, “Us Vs. Them” with Gucci Mane, and “Hotel Lobby,” which was certified gold.

“The chemistry is the same, and the recording is the same,” Quavo told Rap Radar of working with his nephew. “We always normally record by ourselves because we’re so crazy on just dropping new shit on each other.”

Added Takeoff, “The chemistry has been there since day one. We easily bounce off.”

Meanwhile, Offset is gearing up to drop his second solo album featuring the Baby Keem-produced single “54321” and “Code” with Moneybagg Yo.

News
Quavo
Takeoff

TRENDING
News

50 Cent and The Game Reignite Beef After Super Bowl Halftime Show Emmy Win

The rap rivals are back at it.
By Devin
09.04.2022
News

Chris Rock Slams Will Smith's Apology: 'F*** Your Hostage Video'

The comedian is not buying Smith’s apology.
By Devin
09.06.2022
News

NBA YoungBoy Reveals He Signed $60 Million Record Deal

By Devin
08.01.2022
News

John Legend Explains the Real Reason for His Fallout with Kanye West

“I don’t know what will happen in the future,” Legend said.
By Devin
09.07.2022
View More

Sponsored Stories