News Gilbert Flores/Getty Images Lil Baby Reveals How Much He Charges for a Feature / 10.13.2022

If you want a feature from Lil Baby, it will set you back six figures.

Baby was a guest on “The Experience Podcast with Big Loon” where he was asked his going rate for a verse. The in-demand Atlanta rapper, who has worked with everyone from Drake to Ed Sheeran, revealed that he charges between $250,000 to $300,000 to bless a track with his bars.

But while the money may be good, Baby is currently holding off on features for the time being. “I ain’t been doing features lately,” he said.

His focus remains on his highly-anticipated new album It’s Only Me, which arrives tonight featuring Future, Young Thug, Nardo Wick, Jeremih, EST Gee, and Pooh Shiesty. Earlier this week, he dropped his latest single “Heyy.”

“I ain’t dropped an album in like two years, so some of the songs are old, some of them are new,” Baby said of the follow-up to 2020’s My Turn. “Kinda different vibes, I went through a lot in two years, ups and downs.”

For a similar price, you can have a feature from Lil Durk, who said he charges $350,000 for a verse.

Megan Thee Stallion revealed that she paid Future $250,000 to feature on her single “Pressurelicious,” while JAY-Z said he doesn’t charge at all, that’s if you’re lucky enough to get a verse.