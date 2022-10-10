New Music Lil Baby Drops New Single 'Heyy,' Reveals Album Tracklist / 10.10.2022

The countdown is on to Lil Baby’s new album It’s Only Me.

With just five days to go, the Atlanta rapper keeps the music coming with his latest single “Heyy.”

“It’s a better life I have,” Baby raps on the motivational track. “I come from the bottom of the bottom / I shot right up through the fu**in’ ceiling.”

In the Ivan Berrios-directed video, the Grammy-winning MC stacks his paper and raps in the middle of the ocean, surrounded by crocodiles. He also performs on top of Hummers and alongside clones of himself.

“Heyy” follows “Detox” from Baby’s highly-anticipated new album It’s Only Me. The 23-track set, which follows 2020’s My Turn, features appearances from Future, Young Thug, Nardo Wick, Fridayy, Jeremih, EST Gee, and Pooh Shiesty.

Additionally, Baby can be seen alongside Nicki Minaj, Kane Brown, and Pete Davidson in a new commercial for Call of Duty.

It’s Only Me arrives Friday. See the tracklist below.

It’s Only Me Tracklist

1. “Real Spill”

2. “Stand on It”

3. “Pop Out” feat. Nardo Wick

4. “Heyy”

5. “California Breeze”

6. “Perfect Timing”

7. “Never Hating” feat. Young Thug

8. “Forever” feat. Fridayy

9. “Not Finished”

10. “In a Minute”

11. “Waterfall Flow”

12. “Everything”

13. “From Now On” feat. Future

14. “Double Down”

15. “Cost to be Alive” feat. Rylo Rodriguez

16. “Top Priority”

17. “Danger”

18. “Stop Playin” feat. Jeremih

19. “FR”

20. “Back and Forth” feat. EST Gee

21. “Shiest Talk” feat. Pooh Shiesty

22. “No Fly Zone”

23. “Russian Roulette”