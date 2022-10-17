New Music Theo Wargo/Getty Images Lil Uzi Vert Drops New Single 'Just Wanna Rock' / 10.17.2022

Lil Uzi Vert is giving his fans what they want.

On Monday, the rapper dropped his viral track “Just Wanna Rock” on streaming services after it blew up on TikTok with over 500 million views in just three weeks.

“I just wanna rock,” Uzi sings on the two-minute track, which is sure to get the crowd hype at his next show.

In the original teaser clip, Uzi can be seen dancing to the track in the studio.

This marks the first music from Uzi since his Red & Blue EP in July, which now has over 149 million global streams. Uzi has had a busy summer, performing at festivals including Rolling Loud and Made in America.

The rapper recently got his belly button pierced, prompting Uzi’s girlfriend JT to defend her man against the criticism. “He a black rockstar that does what he wants!” said JT.