Quavo and Takeoff Reveal What It Would Take to Reunite Migos for Verzuz

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Quavo and Takeoff Reveal What It Would Take to Reunite Migos for Verzuz

By Devin
  10.21.2022

Migos is not getting back together anytime soon…unless there’s a bag involved.

During a visit to “Drink Champs” to promote their joint album Only Built for Infinity Links, Quavo and Takeoff were asked about the possibility of doing Verzuz in the wake of the group’s breakup.

While the future of Migos remains uncertain, for the right amount of money, they seemingly would put their differences aside and reunite, at least for one night.

“We can’t do a Migos reunion for one Verzuz? That’s not gonna happen?” N.O.R.E. asked the duo.

Takeoff appeared to leave the door open to a potential reunion, responding, “If the check right.”

They were also put in the hot seat when N.O.R.E. asked them to choose between Nicki Minaj and Cardi B, with both picking the “Super Freaky Girl” rapper over Offset’s wife.

Quavo and Takeoff dropped Only Built for Infinity Links earlier this month, while Offset is gearing up to release his solo album on Nov. 11.

Back in May, Migos sparked breakup rumors after they unfollowed each other on Instagram. They also canceled their performance at the Governors Ball in June, citing “circumstances out of our control.”

“I just feel like we want to see our career as a duo because we just came from a loyal family,” Quavo said while addressing the breakup on the “Big Facts” podcast. “We’re supposed to stick together, and sometimes shit don’t work out. It ain’t meant to be.”

News
Quavo
Takeoff
Cardi B
Migos

