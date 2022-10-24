News Getty Images Lil Baby Addresses Saweetie Relationship Rumors / 10.24.2022

Lil Baby is denying his rumored relationship with Saweetie.

The rapper was a guest on the “Big Facts” podcast where he was asked about the infamous photo showing Saweetie seated in a man’s lap. The unidentified male was wearing cargo pants and sneakers, an outfit similar to the one Baby was seen wearing in his selfie.

However, almost a year after the photo was posted, Baby is denying that he was the mystery man in the picture.

“That was you in the photo with Saweetie?” asked the host, to which Baby replied, “Nah.”

The host pointed out that Baby had on the same pants as the man in the photo, but Baby said it was pure coincidence. “Everybody got the same pants,” he added.

There was speculation that Saweetie was dating Baby following her breakup with Quavo and that he took her on a shopping spree to Chanel, where they snapped the pic.

Amid the romance rumors, Baby announced that he was single. “Baby not dating NO ONE !! I’m Single!” he tweeted. However, the tweet was later deleted.

At the time, Quavo decided to weigh in on the rumors while seemingly referencing Baby’s ex Jayda Cheaves.

“Ain’t trippin we can swap it out!” he wrote on his Instagram Stories, prompting Jayda to “like” the repost on The Shade Room.

On his new song “Stand On It,” Baby seemingly referenced Quavo comments. “I don’t want yo bitch, we can’t swap out / They ain’t on shit, tell ’em to pop out,” he raps. However, he denied that he had any beef with Migos.

Baby is riding high off the success of his album It’s Only Me, which debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200, becoming his third leader on the chart. Additionally, he has now charted 131 songs on the Hot 100 in his career.