News Josh Brasted/WireImage Drake Makes Surprise Appearance During Lil Wayne's Lil Weezyana Fest / 10.30.2022

Sorry 4 the wait.

Lil Wayne returned to his hometown of New Orleans on Saturday for his sixth annual Lil Weezyana Fest, which was delayed from August. But Wayne made it worth the wait, delivering a two-hour set, including a surprise appearance from Drake.

“Ladies and gentlemen, can you please make some noise for this foreigner? Let’s show him a good time in America,” said Weezy before the Canadian superstar emerged on stage at Champions Square.

Drake kicked off his 18-minute set by performing his 2011 Weezy collaboration “She Will.” He continued with “The Motto” before launching into solo hits like “God’s Plan,” “In My Feelings,” “Nonstop,” and “Jimmy Cooks.”

He paid homage to New Orleans and the “GOAT” who put him on. “It’s an honor to be back in one of the few cities that really shaped my career as an artist,” he said. “I don’t think I would ever be where I was without New Orleans and I definitely know I would not be anywhere in this fu**ing life without the greatest rapper of all time that’s standing right there on stage behind me.”

He also reminisced about performing Bobby Valentino’s part on “Mrs. Officer” while touring with Wayne before ending with an acapella rendition of Tha Carter III song. “Lil Wayne used to call me on stage to sing Bobby part and he used to call me Jimmy Valentino,” said Drake, who played Jimmy Brooks on “Degrassi.” “It’s just like old times.”

Drake speaking at Weezyana Fest tonight pic.twitter.com/7gaRc1KxJy — Drake Direct (@DrakeDirect_) October 30, 2022

Before leaving, he made sure to show love to his mentor one more time. “Lil Wayne, thank you, my brother. I don’t know even what else to say to you. I love you so much.”

Prior to Drake, Weezy brought out Rick Ross to perform their DJ Khaled collaboration “God Did” for the first time.

This marked Drake’s first appearance at Weezyana Fest since the inaugural festival in 2015. Back in August, Drake and Wayne shared the stage with Nicki Minaj during the Young Money reunion at OVO Fest in Toronto.