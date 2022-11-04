New Music Getty Images Ciara and GloRilla Team Up on 'Better Thangs (Remix)' / 11.04.2022

GloRilla links up with Ciara on the official remix to “Better Thangs.” On the Summer Walker-assisted track, the Memphis rapper reflects on her momentous rise while sending a message to her haters.

“Soakin’ up the game that OGs splash / They took me as a joke, now look who laughin’?” she raps.

In September, Ciara dropped a video for “Better Thangs,” which is set to appear on her first album in three years, along with “Jump.”

“I got a super R&B, hardcore R&B in the center of this album,” she told Apple Music of the follow-up to 2019’s Beauty Marks. “My first album to me was my best album of my whole journey. I feel like this album has taken me right there where that album was, energetic, energy-wise tonality, the R&B core that’s in this record. Again, I always want to make the world move. I want to make the world dance. It’s always my thing. But there’s something about this record that just feels complete.”

Meanwhile, GloRilla’s star continues to rise. After teaming up with Cardi B on “Tomorrow 2,” she will release her 12-track EP Anyways, Life’s Great… on Friday, Nov. 11.