Tracklistings Stream Wizkid's New Album 'More Love, Less Ego' / 11.10.2022

Wizkid is back.

Two years since his last album, the Nigerian superstar continues his global domination with his fifth studio album More Love, Less Ego. The 13-track set is an international affair, with appearances from Don Toliver, Shenseea, Skepta, Skillibeng, and Ayra Starr.

The album was originally supposed to drop last week, but was pushed back. Prior to the album’s release, Wizkid dropped a pair of singles including “Bad to Me” and “Money & Love.”

More Love, Less Ego marks the follow-up to 2020’s Grammy-nominated Made in Lagos, which has over a billion streams and was certified gold by the RIAA. The deluxe version spawned the remix to “Essence” featuring Justin Bieber, which peaked at No. 9 on the Billboard Hot 100.

Fans across the world can catch Wiz’s performance for Apple Music Live, which will be available to stream on Nov. 14. Two days later, he will headline his first-ever show at Madison Square Garden in New York, followed by a performance at the American Music Awards on Nov. 20, where he is nominated for two awards.

Stream More Love, Less Ego below.