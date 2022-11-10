More Love, Less Ego

Stream Wizkid's New Album 'More Love, Less Ego'

By Devin
  /  11.10.2022

Wizkid is back.

Two years since his last album, the Nigerian superstar continues his global domination with his fifth studio album More Love, Less Ego. The 13-track set is an international affair, with appearances from Don Toliver, Shenseea, Skepta, Skillibeng, and Ayra Starr.

The album was originally supposed to drop last week, but was pushed back. Prior to the album’s release, Wizkid dropped a pair of singles including “Bad to Me” and “Money & Love.”

More Love, Less Ego marks the follow-up to 2020’s Grammy-nominated Made in Lagos, which has over a billion streams and was certified gold by the RIAA. The deluxe version spawned the remix to “Essence” featuring Justin Bieber, which peaked at No. 9 on the Billboard Hot 100.

Fans across the world can catch Wiz’s performance for Apple Music Live, which will be available to stream on Nov. 14. Two days later, he will headline his first-ever show at Madison Square Garden in New York, followed by a performance at the American Music Awards on Nov. 20, where he is nominated for two awards.

Stream More Love, Less Ego below.

News
Tracklistings
WizKid

TRENDING
News

JAY-Z Likes Tweet Defending Megan Thee Stallion After Apparent Drake Diss

Hov appeared to show his support for Megan amid the controversy.
By Devin
11.05.2022
News

Kanye West Responds to Drake Diss on 'Her Loss'

“Enough already,” Ye told Drake following the apparent diss.
By Devin
11.04.2022
News

Drake and 21 Savage Sued for $4 Million Over Fake Vogue Cover

Drake’s team is reportedly “surprised and confused” by the lawsuit.
By Devin
11.08.2022
News

Nas Reveals 'King's Disease III' Tracklist

The third installment in the beloved series arrives Friday.
By Devin
11.09.2022
View More

Sponsored Stories