News Getty Images 21 Savage Says Nas Is 'Not Relevant' in Today's Music / 11.14.2022

21 Savage is living up to his name.

While promoting his chart-topping album with Drake, the rapper took aim at Nas, claiming the hip-hop legend is not relevant in today’s music scene. He made the controversial comment during a Twitter Spaces chat over the weekend.

“He’s not relevant,” 21 said in a clip that circulated on social media. “He just has a loyal ass fanbase. He just has a loyal fanbase and he still makes good ass music.”

Damn 21 Savage said Nas is irrelevant pic.twitter.com/T7ZLGgRxWd — ꜰʟᴀᴍᴇ (@LAxFLAME) November 14, 2022

The comment was enough to spark a debate on social media as fans weighed in, with many calling out Savage for questioning Nas’ relevancy.

nasty nas legacy speaks for itself. fun fact that nas dropped his debut album in 94 two years after 21 savage was born and still has relevancy in 2022. 28 years later. he might not be on tv, or on social media as much as some of these new artist but when he drops we respect it. — ️️ ️️️️️️️️️ ️️ ️️ ️️charnsuka ️️ ️️️️️️️️️ ️️ ️️ (@BLQLYTE) November 14, 2022

Hmmmm…I disagree. Usually 21 is on point but not with this. Nas is making music consistently, charting on Billboard, Grammy nominated, and making good business moves. How is he not relevant? Maybe not as popular but definitely relevant. — ReceeCupz (@receeYES) November 14, 2022

Nah he ain’t irrelevant but even if he was right there was no need to say it — ꜰʟᴀᴍᴇ (@LAxFLAME) November 14, 2022

Clubhouse really showed how unintelligent/simple minded/chatty 21 Savage is. Imagine a rap nigga, any nigga, calling Nas irrelevant. pic.twitter.com/BI6Y3EepVS — IG: @MilagroGramz (@MilagroGramz__) November 14, 2022

it’s true though, nas releases great music but he’s not talked abt outside of twitter — 🧛🏾‍♂️ (@therealistreece) November 14, 2022

Nas has not addressed 21’s remarks. On Friday, the Grammy-winning icon dropped his latest album King’s Disease III to critical acclaim.

Savage, who wasn’t even 2 years old when Nas released Illmatic, recently stirred more controversy when he said that he would “smoke” Kodak Black in a Verzuz battle.

“I’m smoking Kodak,” he said on Twitch before reciting his stats. “Before all this Drake sh*t, I been having hits. I been having diamond songs. I’m probably the only ni**a of this generation to go platinum with no features.”

21 Savage Says He Can Beat Kodak Black in a Verzuz while on Stream with Kai Cenat pic.twitter.com/yMPwArYUAi — No Jumper (@nojumper) November 10, 2022

21 is clearly feeling himself. His joint album with Drake, Her Loss, debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 with 404,000 equivalent album units, the largest week for a hip-hop album this year.

UPDATE: 21 Savage has addressed the controversy. Taking to Twitter, he insisted that he was not disrespecting Nas.

“I would never disrespect nas or any legend who paved the way for me y’all be tryna take stuff and run with it,” he tweeted.