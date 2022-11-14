News Paras Griffin/Getty Images Roddy Ricch Drops 'Twin' with Lil Durk, Reveals 'Feed Tha Streets 3' Tracklist / 11.14.2022

Roddy Ricch is back to feed the streets.

On Friday, the Compton rapper is set to release the third installment in his Feed Tha Streets series. Just days before its release, he teams up with Lil Durk on his latest single “Twin.”

Over a knocking beat, produced by Teddy Walton, Aaron Bow, and Byrd Beatz, Roddy shouts out his “evil twin” Durk and Kanye West (“Kim K better get back with Ye”), while Durkio delivers a hard-hitting verse.

Feed Tha Streets 3 has already spawned a pair of singles including “Stop Breathing” and “Aston Martin Truck.” The 15-track album, which follows last year’s Live Life Fast, also features a collaboration with Ty Dolla $ign (“#1 Freak”), plus production from Mustard, JetsonMade, Turbo, and Sonic.

In honor of the release, Ricch is “feeding tha streets” by offering free meals to 200 fans. He has teamed up with Black-owned restaurants including STUFF’d Wings in Houston, Trap Kitchen in Portland, and Fixins Soul Kitchen in L.A. for the activations.

Ahead of Friday’s feast, see the tracklist below.

Feed Tha Streets 3 Tracklist

1. “Just Because”

2. “King Size”

3. “Heavier”

4. “Blue Cheese”

5. “Favor for a Favor”

6. “Twin” feat. Lil Durk

7. “Aston Marton Truck”

8. “Get Swept”

9. “Belly of the Beast”

10. “Stop Breathing”

11. “Fade Away”

12. “#1 Freak” feat. Ty Dolla $ign

13. “Pressure”

14. “No Rest”

15. “Letter to My Son”