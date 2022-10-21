New Music Roddy Ricch Drops New Single 'Aston Martin Truck' / 10.21.2022

Roddy Ricch is revved up.

Hot on the heels of “Stop Breathing,” the rapper pulls up with his latest single, “Aston Martin Truck.” On the Teddy Walton-produced track, which he previously teased, the self-proclaimed “heartbreak king” raps about his wealth (“I’m tryna make another $100 million”) and love for lean, while taking shots at the competition.

“Ni**as not on my level / Why you mad I fu**ed your bitch?” raps Roddy.

Amid his beef with Lil Uzi Vert on social media, Roddy shared a video of someone singing the lyrics with the caption, “U get it now?”

He hits the streets of Queens, New York in the accompanying video, directed by 20K.

This is the latest drop from Roddy following “Stop Breathing” and “Ghetto Superstar” with G Herbo and Doe Boy. Expect more music as he gears up for his mixtape Feed Tha Streets 3 on Nov. 18.

You can catch Roddy performing at arenas across the country on Post Malone’s “Twelve Carat Tour,” which runs through Nov. 16 in Los Angeles.