Drake Says 'Her Loss' Is In His Top 5 Albums / 11.28.2022

Her Loss is a major gain in Drake’s discography.

The album has barely been out a month, but Drake is declaring it among his best. During the second episode of his SiriusXM show “Table for One” on Sound 42, the rapper ranked his joint album with 21 Savage among his “top 5 albums I ever made in my life.”

“I think this is a clear entry into my top 5 in my catalog, if not top 3,” said Drake.

Drake also revealed that Her Loss is part of a trilogy that started with Certified Lover Boy and continued with Honestly, Nevermind.

“[CLB] was like, I’m trying my best…I’m chasing you,” he said. “Honestly, Nevermind is the realization that maybe that lifestyle is not for me. Her Loss is like ‘No Pigeons.'”

21 Savage also opened up about the writing process and revealed that Drake helped him pen some of his verses and vice versa.

“I ain’t gon’ cap, ni**a, Drake wrote some of my verses on this album. These facts. I don’t give a f**k what a ni**a say, Drake helped me with some of my verses on this album,” said 21, while Drake added, “You also helped me with shit too.”

Her Loss continues its hold on the charts. After debuting at No. 1, the album remains No. 3 on the Billboard 200, moving 119,000 units in its third week.