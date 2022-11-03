New Music Drake and 21 Savage Drop Joint Album 'Her Loss' / 11.03.2022

Her Loss is our gain.

Just two weeks after the surprise announcement, Drake and 21 Savage join forces on their collaborative album. The 16-track set kicks off with “Rich Flex,” and includes songs like “Backoutsideboyz,” “Privileged Rappers,” “Treacherous Twins,” and “Circo Loco.”

The OVO boss and Slaughter Gang leader continue to flex on “Pussy & Millions,” “Broke Boys,” and “Jumbotron Shit Poppin,” while “3am in Glenwood” marks the latest chapter in Drake’s “am/pm” series.

To promote the album, the duo trolled fans with a series of staged media appearances, including a Vogue cover and a “Tiny Desk” performance. They also sat down with Howard Stern for a candid interview where they discussed porn and dating.

The album arrives on the heels of the duo’s chart-topping collaboration “Jimmy Cooks” off Drake’s dance LP Honestly, Nevermind. It was originally supposed to drop last week, but was delayed after Noah “40” Shebib got COVID. Shortly before the album’s release, Drake thanked DJ Khaled for allowing them to finish the project in his home studio.

Stream Her Loss below.