Cardi B Says Anxiety Is Delaying Her Album

Cardi B’s anxiety is getting the best of her.

It’s been over three years since the “WAP” rapper released an album, and she admits that the pressure is getting to her. While live on Instagram, she opened up about the anxiety that has come along with success, and how it has the affected her creative output.

“Before, I’m not even gonna front, like around 2018, 2017, 2016, 2015, I used to love to make music, but now, making music to me has become a job that gets me anxiety,” she explained. “Because everyone just critique everything that I do. Sometimes you don’t want to do something that makes you feel that much anxiety.”

She has recorded a lot of music for the follow-up to 2018’s Invasion of Privacy, but she hasn’t been satisfied with the material.

“I feel like I got so many songs and I just don’t like nothing. I feel like nothing is good enough,” she said. “I got so much fu**in’ money saved up that I just be like, yeah, whatever the f**k.”

Despite her anxiety, she hasn’t lost her passion for performing. “Every single time I perform, something wakes up in me and I remember why I do this, because I love this,” said Cardi, who was paid $1 million for a 35-minute performance during Art Basel. “I love to perform. Performing is my passion.”

But the hiatus could soon be over. Cardi recently revealed that her long-awaited sophomore album will drop sometime in 2023.

“I have no choice. I have to put it out,” she told “The Breakfast Club.” “I have like a couple of songs that are definites. I don’t know what’s going on with me. I need to just make up my mind and just put it out.”