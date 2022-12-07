News Kevin Mazur/Getty Images SZA Reveals Why Doja Cat Is Not Featured on 'SOS' / 12.07.2022

SZA’s new album SOS drops Friday, but it won’t feature a collaboration with Doja Cat.

Back in July, the singer announced during a festival that her single “Shirt” would feature Doja, but Doja was nowhere to be found when the song dropped in October.

In an interview with Nessa on Hot 97, SZA revealed that the Doja feature didn’t happen because of Doja’s emergency tonsil surgery. “She had to have that emergency vocal cord surgery and she wasn’t ready in the time that we needed to get the song done,” SZA said.

She explained that there was a “crossfire” between their management teams. “They had told us that it was done, but it wasn’t actually done,” she added. “It’s just like a lot of confusion, but I hope for the best and I’m still like a major fan of her and her artistry. I think she’s so incredible.”

However, she didn’t rule out a future collaboration with her “Kiss Me More” collaborator on the deluxe edition of SOS, along with some other guests. “I would love to get her on the deluxe. I would love to get a few people on the deluxe, hopefully, we’ll see. When them verses come in, they come in, child.”

While Doja may be missing from the album, SOS does feature appearances from Don Toliver, Phoebe Bridgers, Ol’ Dirty Bastard, and Travis Scott.

“I’m grateful that those who did show up for me did, and I love Travis and he always shows up for me,” she said of her “Love Galore” collaborator. “I really appreciate that he’s just a consistent friend in my life and really believes in me as an artist and he’s my gang.”

She also recorded a second song with Don Toliver that didn’t make the 23-track album, but she hopes to release it at a later time.

SZA’s first album in five years arrives Friday, and she couldn’t be more relieved that the process is finally over. “It’s just been really stressful. I just want this to be over, maximum over,” she said. “I don’t know how people are gonna take it, but I’m just glad it’s over with.”