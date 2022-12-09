Chris Brown

Chris Brown Unwraps Videos for 'No Time Like Christmas' and 'It's Giving Christmas'

By Devin
  12.09.2022

Chris Brown is spreading more holiday cheer.

After dropping a pair of Christmas songs last month, Breezy unwraps visuals for both tracks.

In the clip for “No Time Like Christmas,” the R&B superstar gets on the mic and serenades the ladies with a seductive performance. The merry vibes continue in the video for “It’s Giving Christmas.” After a quick fit change into a Celine cardigan and matching beanie, Breezy and his band deck the halls with the festive bop.

Chris has a lot to be thankful for this holiday season. He earned a Grammy nomination for Best R&B Album for Breezy (Deluxe) and wrapped his sold-out tour with Lil Baby.

And there’s more in store for 2023. Starting in February, he will embark on his “Under the Influence Tour” throughout Europe with special guest Skillibeng.

He can also be heard alongside Future on “Superhero (Heroes & Villains)” off Metro Boomin’s new album Heroes & Villains.

