Diddy Addresses Relationship With Yung Miami: 'She Is Not My Side Chick'

Diddy is setting the record straight about his relationship with Yung Miami.

Just days after announcing the surprise arrival of his daughter, the hip-hop mogul took to Twitter to shut down reports that he and the 28-year-old City Girl are not in a committed relationship.

“@yungmiami305 is not my side chick. Never has been, never will be,” he tweeted. “She’s very important and special to me, and I don’t play about my Shawty Wop. I don’t discuss things on the internet and I will not start today.”

He also vowed retaliation against anyone who has something to say about his love. “So think what you want. But know that if you do something to hurt mine, I’m gonna to come to your house and we’re gonna talk about it like human beings. LOVE,” he added.

Diddy’s comments come after DJ Akademiks referred to Miami as a “side chick,” prompting a response from her.

“I’M NOBODY SIDE BITCH LETS JUST MAKE THIS CLEAR ON THIS GOOD MONDAY! I don’t come 2nd to no bitch!” she tweeted.

In September, Diddy showed his love for Miami by buying her a Maybach. The couple has been candid about their relationship.

“We date. We’re dating. We go have dates, we friends. We go to exotic locations, we have great times,” Diddy said during his appearance on Yung Miami’s REVOLT podcast “Caresha Please.”

“People don’t know us. They don’t know what the f*ck we got goin’ on,” Miami told POPSUGAR. “I’m in there like, ‘Shut the f*ck up. Y’all don’t know what we have going on. Me and him gon’ be married — boom!’ No, I’m just saying.”

Over the weekend, Diddy announced the surprise arrival of his daughter, Love Sean Combs. The baby girl was reportedly born in October and the mother has been revealed as 28-year-old Dana Tran, who works in cyber security.