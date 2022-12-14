New Music Getty Images Jacquees Drops New Single 'Tell Me It's Over' with Summer Walker and 6LACK / 12.14.2022

Jacquees returns Friday with his first album in three years, Sincerely for You.

Ahead of its release, the self-proclaimed King of R&B teams up with Summer Walker and 6LACK on his latest single “Tell Me It’s Over,” an anthem to soundtrack your next breakup.

“Tell me it’s over without saying it’s over,” sings Jacquees. “‘Cause I can’t take no more.”

In an interview with Rap-Up, he opened up about the collaboration. “I sent her the song. She was like, ‘Oh, this hard. This sound like some of your old music.’ This one of the ones,” he said of Summer, who he previously worked with on “Superstar.”

Executive produced by Future, Sincerely for You also features collaborations with 21 Savage, Dreezy, Tory Lanez, and Future.

“This gon’ be one of the ones… 4275, if that was my last album, I would be satisfied with that,” he said of his 2018 debut. “But this one, this the one. 4275 went gold, this one going platinum.”

Jacquees previously released a trio of tracks including “Say Yea,” “Still That,” and “Tipsy.”