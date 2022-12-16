News Michael Bezjian/WireImage Big Sean Sparks Jhené Aiko Marriage Rumors, Shows Off Ring / 12.16.2022

Is Big Sean a married man?

After welcoming his first child last month, the Detroit rapper is fueling rumors that he and Jhené Aiko may have secretly tied the knot. He made reference to marriage on “Go Off,” his new collaboration with Russ and Ab-Soul off the latter’s new album Herbert.

“Same girl for six years, ni**a, I’m that picky,” he raps on his standout verse. “How many friends I got to have my casket carried outside / Probably not as many would stand and watch me married outside.”

To add even more fuel to the rumors, Sean posted a video of himself in the studio rapping the marriage lyrics while pointing to a ring on his right hand.

The news of their possible nuptials took fans by surprise as the couple did not previously announce an engagement. In November, they welcomed their first child, a baby boy named Noah Hasani.

“After 24 hours of Labor, A Lunar Eclipse, with rain from the beginning of labor til he was born, he’s here safe and sound,” said the new dad. “Happy, Healthy and everything we could ever ask for and more. Any and everything for you Son.”

On the Ab-Soul track, Sean also pays homage to the late Takeoff (“It really hurt seein’ that last rocket Takeoff, Houston we have a problem”) and addresses the violence in hip-hop (“I see half the rap gang talk about all of the violence and how we gotta stop it / And then a verse later talk about how they slidin’ down on all of they opps”).