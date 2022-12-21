News DaBaby Drops Freestyle to GloRilla's 'Tomorrow' / 12.21.2022

DaBaby is keeping the freestyles coming.

After flowing over hits from Latto and Lauryn Hill, Billion Dollar Baby is back with another bop. Over GloRilla’s “Tomorrow,” Baby drops some rapid-fire bars on which he compares himself to Justin Bieber (“Fans on my ass like Justin Bieber”) and declares himself the “best motherfu**er rapping.”

“I kept it too real for the level that I went commercial / I gave them that raw,” he raps.

The freestyle arrived with a video, which was shot during his recent trip to Dubai. Baby gets up close with some exotic animals including lions, tigers, and bears.

This is the latest in DaBaby’s freestyle series, which includes Latto’s “Big Energy,” Kodak Black’s “Spin,” and Burna Boy’s “Last Last.” And there’s more music on the way.

“I’ma drop a mixtape and make the world stop like Kobe did,” he recently told fans.

Earlier this week, DaBaby scored a victory in court over a 2020 battery lawsuit. He was being sued for $6 million for allegedly assaulting and robbing a concert promoter in Miami, but a jury ruled in his favor following a five-day trial.