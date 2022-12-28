News Getty Images Kodak Black Says Tory Lanez Guilty Verdict 'Ain't Right' / 12.28.2022

Kodak Black is weighing in on the Tory Lanez guilty verdict.

The “Super Gremlin” rapper went live on Instagram on Christmas Eve and shared his support for Tory, who was convicted on all three charges for shooting Megan Thee Stallion.

“This shit ain’t right, homie. For real, bro,” said Kodak, who collaborated with Tory on “F**k With You.” “And Tory Lanez a good ni**a, bro.”

“This shit fu**ing with my Christmas Eve ’cause everybody shit ain’t for me to speak on,” he continued. “But it’s like ni**as ain’t finna talk about that. Ni**as finna act like this shit ain’t even happen. I don’t know. I wasn’t in the courtroom. But at the same time, if it is some fu**ed up shit going on, ni**as ain’t gonna wanna say nothing because of this whole politics bullshit.”

Kodak Black says Tory Lanez verdict isn’t right and it’s messed up. pic.twitter.com/0GFlkACRww — Daily Loud (@DailyLoud) December 28, 2022

He then alluded to the conspiracy theories that JAY-Z, whose company Roc Nation manages Megan, somehow influenced the verdict. “And then all of this JAY-Z shit, homie. But bro, I don’t like that shit nan bit.”

“Now, I’m a God-fearing ni**a,” Kodak added. “If my brudda actually did that shit, homie, God gon’ see it through to where he get the justifiable punishment he feel like he deserve for that.”

Kodak went on to claim that he is against men who abuse women before questioning Megan’s credibility and the evidence presented in court.

“They done caught this female in a few lies and shit,” he said. “And then, how the f**k you find a ni**a guilty for shooting a bitch, when ain’t no evidence behind it? Y’all talking ’bout, bitch had gun residue on fam and another person. And ain’t nobody came through and say, ‘Oh yeah, he did that shit.’ That shit don’t sit well with me.”

Following a trial that lasted nearly two weeks, a Los Angeles jury convicted Tory on all three charges against him: assault with a semiautomatic handgun, carrying a loaded, unregistered firearm in a vehicle, and discharging a firearm with gross negligence. He faces up to 22 years in prison and deportation when he is sentenced on Jan. 27.

While Kodak was sympathetic towards Tory, Adele shared her support for Megan after the guilty verdict was announced.

“Well today, tonight, I would like to wish Meg Thee Stallion a very, very merry, merry Christmas!” she said during her Las Vegas show on Friday. “Girl, get your peace. Do whatever you want now, baby! I love ya!”