News Tory Lanez's Father Says His Family Has Forgiven Megan Thee Stallion / 01.13.2023

Tory Lanez’s father has more to say about his son’s trial.

Following the guilty verdict last month, Sonstar Peterson took to Instagram Live to speak to Tory’s supporters about the case, suggesting that a conspiracy was at play.

“I appreciate all of you who at least have decided not to allow your mind to be hijacked by a narrative that others would want you to believe,” he said.

He went on to say that he and his family have forgiven the “Savage” rapper, despite the fact that she was the victim.

“This may come as a shock to many of you, but guess what? Both my son, myself, and others of our family have long decided that we are not going to hold any animosity against Megan Pete aka Megan Thee Stallion,” he added.

“We forgave that girl a long time go, because again, we know that the principle of forgiveness is important in order to cleans one’s heart, to cleanse one’s soul, and not be bound up with hatred. Hatred, trust me, resentment, bitterness, those things can actually cause diseases of the bones. It has been proven.”

Sonstar previously expressed his outrage outside the courthouse after a Los Angeles jury found his son guilty on all three charges for shooting Megan in July 2020.

“I just stood here in this Los Angeles county and witnessed the worst miscarriage of justice that this world has ever seen,” he said before calling out Megan’s lawyer, Alex Spiro, and the “whole wicked system at Roc Nation” including JAY-Z and CEO Desiree Perez.

“I’m calling on all of the Umbrellas, I’m calling on everybody in this country to begin the rise up because your sons have been done dirty,” he continued. “Because my son refused to sign a Roc Nation deal with [JAY-Z] and Desiree Perez, you wicked witch, you snitch.”

Tory, who was taken into custody following the verdict, won’t be sentenced until Feb. 28. Earlier this week, he appeared in court with his new layer, David Kenner, who plans to file a motion for a new trial.

“We look forward to litigating the motion for new trial,” Kenner said. “We are very confident.”