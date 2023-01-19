News Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner's 'Different Lifestyles' Led to Breakup / 01.19.2023

Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner have put their relationship on pause.

Earlier this month, it was reported that the couple had split once again after they were seen celebrating the holidays apart.

But that doesn’t mean they’re done for good. According to ET, Stormi’s parents are currently “on a break” from their romance.

“The two have had an up and down relationship,” says a source, “and although they aren’t together right now, it doesn’t mean it’s over for good.”

Kylie, who shares two children with Travis, remains focused on motherhood, while Travis has been devoted to his music career, including his upcoming album Utopia.

“Kylie and Travis live different lifestyles and that’s been a big issue,” explains the insider. “With two kids, Kylie doesn’t go out too much. Travis on the other hand lives a life of late nights in the studio and going out with friends.”

Adds the source, “The two love and respect each other and will continue to co-parent.”

The couple, who first met at Coachella in 2017, has had an on and off relationship. After a brief split in 2019, they rekindled their romance in early 2020 before welcoming their second child, a boy, last February.

Back in October, Instagram model Rojean Kar accused Travis of cheating on Kylie with her, prompting the Houston rapper to deny the allegations.

“It’s a lot of weird shit going on,” he wrote on his Instagram Story. “I don’t know this person. I’ve never been with this person. So please stop with the continuous cyber games and the fictional storytelling.”